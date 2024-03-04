UChicago Medicine Expands into Indiana with Crown Point Facility, Aiming to Serve 110,000 Patients Annually

UChicago Medicine, a leader in medical innovation and care, is broadening its reach by inaugurating its first freestanding facility in Indiana, UChicago Medicine Crown Point, located at Interstate 65 and 109th Avenue. Slated to open its doors on April 29, 2024, the new multispecialty care center and micro-hospital will start accepting appointments from March 18, addressing the healthcare needs of Northwest Indiana residents who previously traveled significant distances for specialized medical attention.

Addressing Healthcare Gaps in Northwest Indiana

Research by UChicago Medicine has identified that 15% of Northwest Indiana's patients seek medical care outside the region, with a notable portion utilizing UChicago Medicine's services. The establishment of UChicago Medicine Crown Point is a strategic move to provide accessible, advanced healthcare services locally. The facility will offer a wide range of specialties, including pediatric care from UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital experts, cancer treatment, digestive diseases, heart and vascular care, neurosciences, and more. This expansion is not only a testament to UChicago Medicine's commitment to healthcare excellence but also marks its largest medical facility outside Chicago.

Comprehensive Services and Community Engagement

The new facility will house an eight-bed emergency department, an eight-bed inpatient unit, an ambulatory surgery center, and laboratory services, employing about 200 clinical and non-clinical staff members. It is expected to accommodate approximately 110,000 patient visits a year, significantly enhancing the healthcare landscape of Northwest Indiana. UChicago Medicine Crown Point will also integrate services from a former Michiana Hematology Oncology office, ensuring continuity of care for existing patients. Blase Polite, physician-in-chief for Northwest Indiana, expressed enthusiasm about joining the community and collaborating with local providers to offer highly specialized care closer to home.

Future Plans and Expansion

Looking ahead, UChicago Medicine is not stopping at Crown Point. The healthcare system has announced plans for a massive 575,000-square-foot cancer care and research facility on the South Side of Chicago, expected to open in 2027. This facility aims to become a regional healthcare destination, projected to manage over 200,000 visits a year. UChicago Medicine's expansion into Indiana with the Crown Point facility and the upcoming cancer center underscores its commitment to advancing medical care and research, setting new standards in healthcare excellence.

As UChicago Medicine Crown Point prepares to welcome patients, the initiative represents a significant step forward in making top-tier medical care more accessible to Northwest Indiana residents. This expansion not only enhances the healthcare options available within the community but also illustrates the broader implications of bridging healthcare gaps in underserved regions. As UChicago Medicine continues to grow, its efforts in Indiana could serve as a model for healthcare systems nationwide, emphasizing the importance of bringing specialized medical services closer to those in need.