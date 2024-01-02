en English
Health

UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties

The UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center’s Foundation is opening its doors to pre-applications for its fifth annual grant cycle, with a remarkable $315,000 available for distribution in 2024. This golden opportunity is exclusively for 501(c)(3) nonprofits residing in Routt and Moffat counties that align with the foundation’s funding priorities.

Grant Focus and Eligibility

The focus for this year’s grants is an ambitious endeavor to improve access to health care in the community. The foundation emphasizes comprehensive and culturally responsive services in the realms of physical, mental, and behavioral health. Furthermore, the development of education and prevention resources, as well as programs promoting inclusivity, equality, and overall wellness, are under consideration.

Special Attention to Substance Use Disorders

Specific attention will be given to programs aimed at expanding and strengthening education, prevention, and treatment of substance use disorders. This concentrated focus aims to combat a prevailing issue in society and is a testament to the foundation’s commitment to holistic community well-being.

Application and Announcement

Eligible organizations can apply online at yvmcf.org/chbf, either individually or collaboratively for shared objectives. The deadline for full grant proposals is set for February 29. The successful grant recipients will be announced in May, offering a transformative opportunity for these organizations to enhance their contributions to community health.

Since its inception in 2020, the Community Health Benefit Fund has made a significant impact. It has contributed over $1 million to nonprofits that work tirelessly towards enhancing healthcare access, mental health services, and substance use disorder treatment. This investment reflects the foundation’s unwavering dedication to fostering a healthier community.

Health United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

