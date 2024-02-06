UCH Paediatricians Highlight Importance of Water Intake in Preventing Child Constipation

In a recent revelation by paediatricians at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, the crucial role of water consumption in preventing constipation in children has been highlighted. Leading the discourse was the Senior Registrar of Paediatrics, Olatayo Olayemi, who advocated for children to drink up to three litres of water every day as a preventative measure against constipation.

Understanding Constipation and Its Causes

During an enlightening interview, Mr Olayemi underscored the importance of a balanced diet rich in water content and fruits in mitigating the risk of constipation in children. He attributed the cause of constipation to improper formula preparation for infants or insufficient water intake in older children. This, he explained, could manifest in symptoms such as abdominal pains and bloating. In severe cases, he noted, hospital treatment becomes a necessity.

Preventing Constipation: Beyond Water Intake

Adding her voice to the discussion, Consultant Paediatrician Joyce Akinseinde also championed the increase of water, fruit, and vegetable consumption in children's diets in the fight against constipation. She recommended regular exercise and the establishment of a defecation routine—spending specific times in the toilet each morning, and the use of laxatives if required.

The Underlying Causes of Constipation

Ms Akinseinde enumerated the causes of constipation in children, citing insufficient water and fibre intake, dietary changes—especially during the transition from liquids to solids or cereals in infancy—and the frequent consumption of processed foods. She further mentioned that ignoring the urge to defecate could also significantly contribute to constipation.