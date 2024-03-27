UCH Ibadan Workers Appeal for Help Amidst Ongoing Power Crisis and Financial Woes

Workers at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, are facing severe operational challenges due to a prolonged power outage, calling for immediate intervention from the government and well-meaning Nigerians. Since March 19, 2024, the hospital has been without power, following disconnection by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over alleged unpaid debts. The staff, under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), voiced their struggles during a congress, highlighting the dire need for electricity to safely carry out their duties.

Immediate Call for Action

Mr. Oludayo Olabampe, the JAC Chairman, emphasized the critical situation, stating that the hospital's operations have been severely impacted since the power cutoff. The call for support extends to all levels of government and the public, underlining the unprecedented nature of a major hospital like UCH operating under such conditions. With a potential reduction in working hours on the horizon, the urgency for a solution is palpable among the hospital staff, who are prepared to take further action if the situation does not improve.

Management's Response and Efforts

In response to the crisis, the UCH management has assured that efforts are underway to restore power. Dr. Abiodun Adeoye, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, detailed the steps being taken, including negotiations with IBEDC and seeking federal intervention. The hospital has also implemented temporary measures, such as using inverters and generators in critical areas, to mitigate the impact on patient care. Furthermore, an Energy Committee has been established to explore long-term solutions to the hospital's energy needs.

Broader Implications and Calls for Support

The ongoing power issue at UCH not only affects the staff's ability to work but also poses significant risks to patient care and safety. The situation highlights broader issues within Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure and the need for sustainable solutions to energy access. As the hospital seeks assistance, the support from government entities, private organizations, and the community will be crucial in overcoming this challenge and ensuring that UCH can continue to provide essential medical services.