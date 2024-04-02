UCH Faces Work Hours Restriction Amid Blackout, Threat of Strike Looms

In a significant development at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state, persistent electricity blackouts have led to a drastic change in work schedules for its staff. Starting from April 2, 2024, all employees have been directed to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, a decision influenced by the hospital's ongoing power issues since March 19, 2024. This adjustment comes in the wake of power disconnection by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over alleged technical faults and a staggering N495 million debt accumulated over six years. Oludayo Olabampe, the chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), highlighted the safety concerns for both patients and staff as the primary reason for this temporary measure.

Advertisment

Power Struggle and Patient Care

The lack of electricity has severely impacted the hospital's ability to provide comprehensive care, affecting crucial services such as lab tests, radiography, and dietetics. The JAC chairman emphasized that without these essential services operational post-4 p.m., admitting patients becomes untenable. This situation has not only placed the hospital's management under pressure but also raised concerns about patient safety and care continuity. Furthermore, Olabampe warned of a potential strike if the power situation is not resolved within a 14-day ultimatum, setting a tense countdown for both UCH and IBEDC to find a resolution.

Management's Stance and Billing Disputes

Advertisment

In response to the actions taken by the hospital's staff, Jesse Otegbayo, the chief medical director (CMD) of UCH, shared his concerns regarding the manner in which the decision was made. Otegbayo pointed out the lack of formal communication from the unions and stressed that any change in working hours should be officially notified to management. Additionally, he highlighted a dispute with IBEDC over the hospital being billed as an industry rather than a healthcare institution, which has contributed to the financial and operational challenges faced by UCH.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Possible Outcomes

The current standoff between UCH staff, management, and IBEDC underscores a broader issue of infrastructure and service delivery within Nigeria's healthcare system. The outcome of this confrontation could set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in other public institutions facing infrastructural challenges. As the 14-day deadline approaches, the potential strike looms large, threatening to further disrupt patient care and hospital operations. This situation calls for urgent dialogue and resolution to ensure that the hospital can continue to fulfill its critical role in providing healthcare services to the community.