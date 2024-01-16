UCF Researcher Develops Promising New Anti-Metastatic Cancer Compound

Dr. Otto Phanstiel, a researcher at the University of Central Florida (UCF) College of Medicine, has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially alter the future of cancer treatment. He has developed a new compound, a derivative of Motuporamine C, a class of antimetastatic compounds discovered in the '90s in a sea sponge extract.

Advertisment

Polyamines and Cancer

The natural compounds, known as Motuporamines, contain polyamines, substances found in elevated levels in many types of cancer and play a critical role in regulating cell growth and death. Dr. Phanstiel's derivative has shown an improved ability to inhibit cancer cell migration, especially in breast cancer models. The compound was found to be twice as effective as the natural Motuporamine C in blocking cell migration in a pancreatic cancer cell line known for its aggressive metastasis.

A Potential Game-Changer

Advertisment

What sets this compound apart from other anti-metastatic drug candidates is its unique ability to block cell migration at low concentrations and become cytotoxic at higher concentrations. This attribute could potentially make it a significant candidate for anti-metastatic drug development.

Challenges and The Way Forward

Despite the encouraging results, the journey towards developing this compound into a viable drug is both long and expensive. Securing funding for preclinical steps and clinical trials is a major challenge. Current clinical trial designs pose additional hurdles due to their focus on cytotoxicity as an endpoint. Dr. Mukhopadhyay of the Mayo Clinic, who verified Dr. Phanstiel's results, emphasized the high potential of the drug.

Dr. Phanstiel is now turning his attention towards understanding the mechanism of action of his drug candidate to further its development. His work is a beacon of hope in the relentless fight against cancer, opening up new avenues for understanding and treating the disease.