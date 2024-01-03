en English
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine

In the world of medicine, recognition is often a testament to dedication, skill, and a commitment that transcends the call of duty. This year, seven faculty physicians from UCF Health, the clinical practice of the College of Medicine, have been accorded such recognition. They have been named Top Docs in the 24th annual survey by Orlando Magazine, marking another milestone in their illustrious careers.

Two-fold Recognition

Orlando Magazine’s recognition is unique as it features two distinct lists of honorees. The ‘Top Doctors’ list, compiled by Consumers’ CHECKBOOK, a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington D.C., and the ‘Premier Doctors List’, a result of a peer-reviewed study conducted by an independent research entity. This dual recognition framework allows for a comprehensive evaluation, highlighting the exceptional work done by medical professionals.

Dual Roles of Honorees

The honorees from the College of Medicine play a pivotal role not only in patient care at UCF Health’s two locations in East Orlando and Lake Nona but also in educating the next generation of medical students, residents, and fellows. This dual responsibility underscores their commitment to healthcare and the development of future medical practitioners.

Remarkable Honorees

Among the notable awardees this year is Vladimir Neychev, recognized for his outstanding contributions in the domain of endocrine and general surgery. Another laudable mention is Diane Davey, a retired faculty member from the College of Medicine who continues to serve in patient care. Despite stepping back from active teaching, Davey remains actively involved as a pathologist at the Orlando VA Medical Center, demonstrating an unyielding dedication to the medical field.

UCF Health extends an open invitation to individuals seeking their services. Appointments can be scheduled, and more information can be accessed through their official website, UCFHealth.com. The recognition of these prominent doctors serves as a testament to UCF Health’s commitment to providing superior healthcare and nurturing the medical professionals of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

