UCF and HCA Florida Healthcare Launch Internal Medicine Residency and Gastroenterology Fellowship Programs to Address Physician Shortage

UCF and HCA Florida Healthcare are taking a significant step towards addressing Florida's physician shortage and improving patient access to care. In July 2024, they will launch their first internal medicine residency program and first gastroenterology fellowship program, having recently received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Florida's Physician Shortage

The Sunshine State is grappling with a critical shortage of physicians, making access to quality healthcare an increasing challenge for its residents. In response, the University of Central Florida (UCF) and HCA Florida Healthcare have joined forces to create new medical residency and fellowship programs in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.

These programs, which have received the prestigious ACGME accreditation, mark a significant milestone in the UCF-HCA Florida Healthcare Graduate Medical Education Consortium's journey. By July 2024, the consortium will have expanded to 37 accredited programs, providing training for 600 physicians.

Internal Medicine Residency: Paving the Way for the Next Generation of Physicians

The Internal Medicine residency program is set to welcome 12 new physicians each year, who will undergo rigorous training over a three-year period. This program aims to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to deliver exceptional patient care.

"Our goal is to train highly competent, compassionate, and patient-centered physicians who are prepared to meet the healthcare needs of our diverse communities," said Dr. Deborah German, Vice President for Health Affairs and Founding Dean of the UCF College of Medicine.

Gastroenterology Fellowship: Addressing the Need for Specialized Care

Recognizing the growing demand for specialized care in gastroenterology, UCF and HCA Florida Healthcare will also introduce a Gastroenterology fellowship program. This program will accept two physicians per year who have completed their internal medicine residency training.

"The Gastroenterology fellowship program will provide physicians with advanced training in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases," said Dr. Marvin Dunn, Regional Vice President of Graduate Medical Education at HCA Florida Healthcare. "By increasing the number of specialists in this field, we can improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

With these new programs, UCF and HCA Florida Healthcare are not only investing in the future of healthcare but also making a commitment to the people of Florida. By addressing the physician shortage and improving access to care, they are helping to ensure that all residents have the opportunity to lead healthier, happier lives.

As the consortium continues to grow, it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the landscape of medical education and healthcare in the Sunshine State. For those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others, joining these programs could be the first step on an incredible journey.

The call to action is clear: for aspiring physicians looking to make a difference, UCF and HCA Florida Healthcare's medical residency and fellowship programs are now accepting applications for a July 2024 start.

Apply today and join the mission to improve healthcare in Florida.