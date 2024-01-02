UC San Diego Scientists Uncover Key Cause of Insulin Resistance in Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists at UC San Diego have ushered in a revolutionary era in the understanding of type 2 diabetes. Their latest discovery identifies a key cause of insulin resistance—a fundamental characteristic of the disease—and successfully reverses it in mice. The research, led by UCSD professor of medicine Jerrold M. Olefsky and researcher Wei Ying, points to a crucial role of immune cells in fat tissue.

Exosomes: The Tiny Messengers

The discovery revolves around immune cells that release exosomes—nano-sized particles laden with fragments of RNA and other biological molecules. Acting as cellular messengers, these exosomes carry instructions that control insulin resistance throughout the body.

A Cause-and-Effect Relationship

In their experiments, the scientists established a direct cause-and-effect relationship between exosomes and insulin resistance. They transferred exosomes from insulin-resistant mice to insulin-sensitive ones, which induced insulin resistance in the latter. Conversely, the process was reversible, signifying the potential for a breakthrough in diabetes treatment.

miR-155: A Key Player in Insulin Resistance

Notably, the study highlights a specific microRNA found within the exosomes, known as miR-155. This microRNA is closely associated with insulin resistance, representing a promising target for future diagnostic and treatment strategies.

The implications of this research are significant. Type 2 diabetes affects millions of Americans and carries the risk of severe complications, from kidney and heart disease to nerve damage. The findings open up potential pathways for new treatments and diagnostics that could transform the management of the disease.

Implications for Future Diabetes Research

Published in the journal Cell, this research could answer unresolved questions about the development of insulin resistance and the intercommunication between different organs involved in metabolism. It paves the way for a deeper exploration of the physiological mechanisms behind diabetes and, ultimately, more effective treatments for this pervasive health challenge.