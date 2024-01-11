en English
Health

UC Davis Study Links Reduced Executive Function to Higher FXTAS Risk

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
A groundbreaking study led by the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), has unearthed a significant correlation between diminished executive function and an amplified likelihood of developing Fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome (FXTAS) in men who carry an FMR1 premutation. FXTAS is known as a genetic disorder that brings about issues with movement and cognitive decline.

Unraveling the FXTAS Mystery

The research, spearheaded by David Hessl of the UC Davis MIND Institute, breaks new ground in the understanding of FXTAS. It demonstrates compelling evidence that alterations in brain circuits in carriers of FMR1 premutation can be precursors to the clinical symptoms of FXTAS. The findings were published in the esteemed journal ‘Movement Disorders’.

The Longitudinal Study and its Findings

In a comprehensive longitudinal study that spanned nine years, researchers examined 66 FMR1 premutation carriers and 31 controls. The study revealed that carriers grappling with challenges in working memory, organization, and task monitoring exhibited a higher likelihood of developing FXTAS. While the findings hold statistical significance, they do not yet provide exact clinical measures for predicting FXTAS development.

From Findings to Potential Treatment Measures

Nonetheless, the researchers postulate that these indicators could serve as valuable tools to monitor FMR1 carriers more effectively and perhaps enhance treatment efficacy for individuals diagnosed with FXTAS. The results of the study allude to the possibility that early intervention could stave off or decelerate the progression of FXTAS. Researchers at the MIND Institute are persistently investigating various markers linked to the progression of the disease, including behavioral and molecular biomarkers, as well as brain MRI data.

In their pursuit to combat FXTAS, researchers are optimistic that the amalgamation of these factors with machine learning could pave the way for more precise predictions and identification of protective factors against FXTAS. This study underscores the importance of continued research in this area, as it could potentially revolutionize the way we understand, prevent, and treat FXTAS in the future.

Health Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

