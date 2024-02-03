UC Davis Launches Northern California's Largest Epilepsy Monitoring Unit

UC Davis Comprehensive Epilepsy Program has inaugurated an 11-bed epilepsy monitoring unit, deemed the largest of its kind in inland Northern California. This cutting-edge facility has been bestowed with level 4 accreditation by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers. The accreditation signifies the unit’s advanced neurodiagnostic monitoring capabilities and the comprehensive treatment options it offers for epilepsy and other seizure disorders.

A New Hope for Epilepsy Patients

The new unit was officially launched on January 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where David Lubarsky, the Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences and CEO of UC Davis Health, underlined the unit's significance in enhancing patient care. The unit is pivotal for the diagnosis and treatment planning of epilepsy, especially for the approximate 20,000 people in Northern California whose seizures remain uncontrolled by medication.

Intensive Monitoring and Advanced Treatment Methods

The facility employs intensive monitoring methods, including two-phase evaluations with scalp-attached electrodes and temporary brain-implanted electrodes, to pinpoint the origins and types of seizures. This identification process is crucial in developing efficient treatment plans tailored to each patient. Furthermore, the facility offers minimally invasive surgical treatments such as laser ablation, robotic-assisted surgery, and neuromodulation.

Integrated Care and Research Initiatives

The UC Davis Comprehensive Epilepsy Program integrates pediatric and adult care, providing a continuum of services from a multidisciplinary team. Patients like Ashley Holden, who has firsthand experience with the unit, express trust in the treatment plans laid out by the team. Beyond patient care, the program has a strong focus on research. Studies using implanted electrodes aim to provide insights into cognitive functions, potentially leading to improved treatments for cognitive dysfunctions, as explained by Jack Lin, the Director of the UC Davis Comprehensive Epilepsy Program.