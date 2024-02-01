UC Davis Health Adopts Viz.ai, Revolutionizing Stroke Care With AI

UC Davis Health, the renowned healthcare institution based in Sacramento, has made a significant stride in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for stroke patient care. The institution has integrated a groundbreaking AI platform known as Viz.ai, becoming the first in the Sacramento region to do so. This pioneering technology is designed to swiftly identify potential stroke cases by meticulously analyzing computerized tomography (CT) scans. Upon detecting a possible stroke, the platform notifies the medical teams promptly, facilitating quicker intervention.

Viz.ai: Enhancing Stroke Care

The Viz.ai platform adheres to federal patient privacy regulations under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ensuring secure communication among care teams. This compliance is an essential aspect as it allows for the safe sharing of critical patient images and data with UC Davis Health experts, even from remote locations. The AI's ability to prioritize urgent cases is a significant step forward in stroke care. While physicians will continue to review all CT scans meticulously, the AI platform's swift analysis and notifications will help the medical teams focus on urgent cases, thereby enhancing the speed and quality of care.

Revolutionizing Stroke Consultations

From 2019 to 2023, UC Davis Health provided over 4,000 stroke consultations to hospitals across Northern California and neighboring states. The introduction of the Viz.ai platform is expected to revolutionize this process by facilitating the sharing of medical images within minutes. This innovation replaces the outdated method of using CDs for image sharing, leading to more efficient diagnosis and treatment processes. As a result, this advancement is poised to significantly improve patient outcomes at UC Davis Health's nationally recognized comprehensive stroke center.

Commitment to AI in Healthcare

Alongside the integration of Viz.ai, UC Davis Health is also exploring other AI tools. The institution has launched The National Center for Interventional Biophotonic Technologies and VALID AI, initiatives aimed at furthering AI applications in healthcare. In 2023, the organization appointed Dennis Chornenky as the chief AI advisor to UC Davis Health, emphasizing the institution's dedication to integrating AI technologies. This commitment aims to augment the capabilities of healthcare teams and enhance patient care, demonstrating the transformative potential of AI in healthcare.