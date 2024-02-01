UAMS Hits $30 Million Fundraising Target, Edges Closer to NCI Designation

In a significant stride, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has triumphantly met its ambitious $30 million fundraising target for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. This pivotal milestone is a crucial step towards its ultimate objective of securing the coveted National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation. The attainment of this fundraising landmark has been facilitated by numerous contributors, with a standout $5 million donation from the Chris Fowler family.

Funding: The Key to NCI Designation

The fundraising efforts are paramount for UAMS as it strives to exhibit the high-caliber cancer research and treatment necessary for the NCI endorsement. This endorsement process is exceedingly competitive and offers significant perks, including federal research funding and access to innovative clinical trials.

Philanthropy Fuels Progress

Michael Birrer, the vice chancellor of UAMS, emphasized the critical role of philanthropic initiatives in attracting top-tier talent and broadening services, particularly in underprivileged regions. The NCI designation is projected to generate a $72 million economic impact on Arkansas and create approximately 1,500 jobs over a span of five years.

Support from State and Private Sector

Backing the initiative, the state has allocated $170 million towards this goal, and the institute has also committed to privately raise $30 million, a goal it has successfully fulfilled. Arkansas lawmakers have shown active support by passing legislation to finance the designation endeavors. At present, there are 72 NCI-designated cancer centers scattered across the U.S., and obtaining this status would empower UAMS to strategically influence cancer research funding priorities and address the significant cancer burden in the state.