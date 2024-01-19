UAE's Home Healthcare Demand Soars in Wake of COVID-19

As the world recovers from the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare landscape is evolving. In the UAE, a marked surge in the demand for home healthcare services has been observed, a trend that is changing the face of patient care. Hospital-level treatment is now being sought in the comfort and convenience of patients' homes, encompassing diverse medical needs ranging from elderly care to neonatal services and even in-home IVF treatments.

The Rising Demand

According to Kelly Short McCullough, the Home Healthcare Director at NeoHealth, the home healthcare industry in the UAE is projected to grow by 10 percent by 2030. This growth is spurred by government investments aimed at alleviating the strain on hospitals while also providing cost-effective care options. The pandemic, coupled with lockdowns and altered routines, has shifted societal perceptions of healthcare, hastening the evolution of home-based healthcare solutions.

Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease in the region, along with a growing elderly population, contribute significantly to the increasing demand for home healthcare services. Educating the public about the extensive range of services that can be provided at home, including advanced medical care like ventilation, remains a challenge, says McCullough.

Varied Demographics, Varied Demands

Home healthcare demands vary across different demographics. Young professionals often seek IV infusions, while working mothers gravitate towards childcare-related services. The convenience of home visits for post-operative care or injury recovery is an attractive proposition for many patients.

Role of Telehealth

Telehealth is increasingly being used in conjunction with homecare to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Regulatory bodies like the Dubai Health Authority ensure that home healthcare services adhere to strict standards.

As awareness grows, home healthcare is expected to become more normalized. Technology is poised to further change the industry landscape. McCullough advises patients to seek services from licensed providers and to assess the suitability of home-based care for their specific medical conditions or procedures.