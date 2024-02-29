UAE Innovates in Healthcare with Cord Blood Banking, Revolutionizing Family Medical Futures

With the absolute bliss and gift of life that a newborn brings, imagine that we have an opportunity, right then, to safeguard her/his precious life with a potentially lifesaving resource that can be extended even to their siblings and other family members. The umbilical cord that connects an expectant mother to her in-utero baby, which was once considered medical waste upon birth, is now proving to be a life-saving resource.

Unlocking the Potential of Cord Blood

What makes the blood left over in the umbilical cord and placenta after a baby is born so precious is that it contains blood stem cells -- cells that can grow into any kind of blood cell in the human body, including the red blood cells that carry oxygen or white blood cells that form part of the immune system. Blood stem cells can be used in the treatment of various diseases, particularly those affecting the blood and immune system. Over 40,000 life-saving transplants are conducted annually using blood stem cells, says Sarah Al-Hajali, CEO of CellSave Arabia, highlighting the tangible impact of cord blood in saving lives and reshaping the landscape of modern medicine. According to Parent's Guide to Cord Blood Foundation, as of 2021, over nine million cord blood units have been stored worldwide in public and private cord blood banks.

Benefits Beyond Blood Disorders

These cells are considered safe in terms of immunological measures, making them an excellent match for transplantation. Because they can differentiate into various cell types, they offer great potential for regenerative therapies and treatment of various diseases, including leukemia, immune disorders, and certain genetic conditions. Additionally, pioneering research has unveiled its promise in vascular repair and regenerative therapy as well. Recent studies have shown the effectiveness of cord blood in conditions such as traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cerebral palsy among others.

The UAE's Role in Stem Cell Banking

Stem cell laboratories in the UAE, such as CellSave Arabia, introduce family banking services, revolutionising the landscape of stem cell preservation. This innovative approach empowers parents to safeguard their child's future by storing precious stem cells, ensuring accessibility for the child or close family members in times of need. The UAE's reputation as a global hub for medical tourism has significantly contributed to the growing interest in stem cell banking in the country. Dubai, in particular, witnessed a remarkable surge in medical tourism in 2022, welcoming 674,000 medical tourists from across the globe, spending a total of Dh992 million during the year. The UAE government's proactive stance towards newborn stem cell banking emphasises its commitment to advancing healthcare innovation.

In embracing newborn stem cell banking as a fundamental aspect of healthcare planning, the UAE government through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), demonstrates its unwavering dedication to promoting the well-being of its people. While the benefits of cord blood banking are undisputed, it is an entirely optional, personal decision that parents-to-be can research and discuss with their families as well as the healthcare providers.