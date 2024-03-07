UAE Healthcare Shines on International Women's Day: Female Leaders Transforming Medicine

Celebrating International Women's Day, inspirational women in the UAE's healthcare sector share their journey of balancing the demands of a high-stakes career with personal life, while offering pearls of wisdom for the next generation. Figures like Dr Summia Zaher and Dr Mary Phyllis Robert highlight the unique challenges and triumphs encountered in their professions, underscoring the importance of resilience, mentorship, and work-life balance in achieving success.

Trailblazers in Medicine

Dr Summia Zaher, leveraging over two decades of experience, reflects on the pivotal decisions that shaped her career and personal life, emphasizing the significance of a supportive work environment and family-friendly policies. Similarly, Dr Mary Phyllis Robert, with 35 years in obstetrics and gynaecology, credits her late father's inspiration for her dedication to the field, showcasing the role of familial support in navigating career milestones.

Empowering the Next Generation

Dr Sawsan Abdel-Razig and Dr Farhana Bin Lootah share insights into their journeys, highlighting the evolving roles within the healthcare sector and the importance of embracing opportunities. Their stories serve as a testament to the impact of leadership and the continuous pursuit of excellence. Both stress the importance of mentorship and the cultivation of a supportive network for aspiring young women in medicine.

Championing Health and Well-being

Dr Mirna Aoudi and Dr Batool Jamal Abuhalimeh focus on the unique contributions women make to healthcare, particularly in patient care, research, and leadership. They emphasize the necessity of early planning and the pursuit of passion, alongside advocating for preventive measures and awareness to combat prevalent health issues. Their commitment to enhancing community health and well-being underscores the essential role of women in healthcare.

As these women leaders in the UAE healthcare sector share their stories, they not only celebrate their achievements but also lay down a roadmap for future generations. Their narratives highlight the blend of compassion and expertise that defines their profession, inspiring a new wave of women to break barriers and make their mark in healthcare.