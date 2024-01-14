UAE Healthcare Sector Spearheads Sustainability Efforts

Healthcare facilities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are driving a green revolution, implementing a range of sustainability measures aimed at reducing their environmental footprint. In a world increasingly aware of the devastating impact of human activity on our planet, these initiatives are a beacon of hope, signaling a shift towards more sustainable practices in an industry that is often overlooked in discussions of environmental conservation.

A War on Single-Use Plastic

In the frontline of this battle against environmental degradation are prominent institutions like Aster Pharmacies and RAK Hospital. These facilities have waged a war on single-use plastic bags, replacing them with eco-friendly alternatives like recyclable paper bags. Aster Pharmacies has replaced a staggering 7.4 million plastic bags with recyclable paper bags, while RAK Hospital has set even more ambitious targets, aiming to eliminate even reusable plastic bags and replacing 1,000 plastic bags daily with paper ones.

Digital Revolution: Reducing Paper Usage

But the healthcare sector’s sustainability efforts extend beyond just plastic. In an age of digital transformation, healthcare operations are also focusing on reducing paper usage. Electronic medical records and digital receipts are becoming commonplace, replacing reams of paper and helping to preserve our forests. The heads of UAE health groups have set a lofty goal: to reduce paper use by up to 90% by the end of the year.

Energy Efficiency and Responsible Waste Management

Healthcare facilities are also reducing their dependency on fossil fuels through the use of energy-efficient equipment and the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar panels. Water-saving measures and responsible waste management techniques have been implemented, leading to significant reductions in water consumption and substantial savings in waste management costs. These efforts are all part of a broader initiative to create a more sustainable environment for future generations.

In a separate update, travel industry experts have informed that visitors to the UAE looking to extend their visas via the airport-to-airport status change service will now incur up to a 20% increase in fares, signaling another shift in the UAE’s approach to sustainability and resource management.