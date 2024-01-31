UAE Experts Showcase Tech-Forward Approach to Disaster Management at Public Health Conference

The Public Health Conference showcased a vivid tapestry of technological advancements and strategic collaborations as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to redefine its approach to disaster management and healthcare. Leading the dialogue, Dr Saleh Fares Al Ali, an esteemed authority in emergency and disaster medicine, underscored the intricate dynamics of disaster management and the critical need for a holistic system.

Unraveling the Fabric of Comprehensive Disaster Management

Dr Al Ali's vision of comprehensive disaster management encompasses pre-hospital care, hospital services, and enabling facilities such as laboratories and training programs. A robust governance framework, crystalized standards and policies, and an efficient operation centre are indispensable for synchronizing the various facets of disaster response, he emphasized.

Technology: The New Vanguard in Disaster Management

Dr Al Ali accentuated the escalating role of technology in disaster management, with artificial intelligence (AI), telehealth, digital transformation, and telematics at the forefront. AI, he elaborated, is revolutionizing medical diagnosis and triage by enhancing the speed and precision of patient data analysis, prognostications, and treatment recommendations. Telehealth technologies are bridging geographical divides, facilitating remote consultations, and optimizing resource allocation, especially for patients in remote areas.

Digital twins and predictive analytics are becoming instrumental in crisis management and proactive resource mobilization. Meanwhile, telematics, boosted by 5G connectivity, in ambulances is refining response times and route optimization.

Public-Private Partnerships in the Spotlight

Notable collaborations were brought to light at the conference, such as the alliance between the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and Etisalat. The partnership has leveraged telematics to transfer ultrasound images to hospitals, thereby augmenting the efficiency of the healthcare sector through technological integration.

Underscoring the emphasis on patient-centred care, Dubai Health unveiled an integrated academic health system model at Arab Health 2024, which is set to conclude on February 1, 2024. To nurture innovation in the health-tech sector, the event also hosts the Innov8 startup competition and the Cre8 contest for students in the UAE.