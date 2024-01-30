UAB Student-Designed Walker Revolutionizes Pediatric Spinal Care

An innovative medical device has been introduced at Children's of Alabama, a medical facility specializing in pediatric care. A novel walker, designed to assist young patients dealing with spinal issues, has been brought to life by a team of senior design students at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). This project is a testament to the power of academic designs in driving real-world medical applications.

Formation of the Halo Traction Walker

The halo traction walker was conceived during a Biomedical Engineering Capstone Senior Design course at UAB. It is engineered to gently stretch or straighten the spine, prepping young patients for fusion surgery. After a delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was resumed and brought to fruition by Steven Thompson and his team at the UAB Materials Processing and Applications Development Center.

This groundbreaking device boasts an adjustable height and a counter-weight system tailored to an individual patient's body weight. These design elements make it suitable for the specific needs and comfort of each patient. The halo traction walker has already been used successfully with four young patients at Children's of Alabama, showcasing its potential in practical, medical application.

While the initial success of the halo traction walker is encouraging, Thompson is not resting on his laurels. He is seeking to improve the device further by adding a weight rack for enhanced stability.