U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
In a series of discussions and projects related to the U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability demonstration, the significance of infrastructure such as crosswalks in promoting walkability, pedestrian safety, and physical activity has been underscored. The 2022 Walkability SUMMIT identified priorities and outlined the role of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources within the context of the Comprehensive Land and Water Use plan.

Complete Streets and the Crosswalk Installation Project

The crosswalk installation project, a vital part of the Complete Streets approach, gathered baseline data to effectively advocate for change. Through this initiative, insights were obtained to improve pedestrian safety and support the growth of Complete Streets projects, making roadways safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, and transit riders of all ages and abilities.

Intergenerationology and Poetry as Public Health Tools

Intergenerationology, the study of interactions between generations, was explored with the aim of fostering empathy and understanding in society. In addition, the use of poetry was discussed as a public health tool. The audience was invited to ponder what public health issues could benefit from more poetic exploration in 2024.

Debunking HIV/AIDS Myths and The Photovoice Special Issue

An episode was dedicated to debunking HIV/AIDS myths and misinformation, particularly prevalent in rural United States. The Photovoice Special Issue and its origins were also reviewed, emphasizing the method’s role in promoting social change.

The Cultural Significance of Planting Kalo

Lastly, the cultural importance of planting Kalo, a traditional food crop, was highlighted. This act was presented as a metaphor for resilience and cultural perpetuation. Such initiatives aim to provide insights into public health practices and encourage community engagement and understanding of health promotion.

The AARP Community Challenge Grant, which funds quick-action projects that make communities more livable, was also featured. The application deadline is March 6, 2024, with projects to be completed by Dec. 15, 2024. The grants range from small, short-term activities to larger, more extensive projects. The program has invested $16.4 million toward 1,370 projects in various states and territories, including the U.S. Virgin Islands.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

