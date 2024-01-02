en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

U.S. Service Members Issue ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
U.S. Service Members Issue ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’

On the first day of 2024, a historic event unfolded within the military ranks of the United States. A total of 231 current and former U.S. service members issued a groundbreaking document, the ‘Declaration of Military Accountability.’ This initiative, led by Commander Robert A. Green Jr., takes aim at the leaders of the U.S. Armed Forces, criticizing their handling of various issues, particularly the controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Accusations of Illegality and Rights Violations

The declaration, signed by a diverse range of ranks across different military branches, makes serious allegations against the military leaders. It accuses them of committing illegal activities, trampling over constitutional rights, and subjecting service members to medical experimentation without their informed consent. High-ranking generals and admirals, including Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. James McConville, have been singled out as those who allegedly enabled lawlessness and unwilling experimentation on service members.

Repercussions and Calls for Accountability

According to the document, the implications of these actions have been far-reaching and devastating for many service members. It cites a range of negative repercussions, including financial hardship, emotional distress, physical ailments, homelessness, and in some extreme cases, death. The signatories pledge to hold military leaders accountable through lawful means, vowing to root out such practices and restore trust and adherence to the rule of law within the Armed Forces. Some signatories are military veterans planning to run for Congress in 2024, including Cameron Hamilton and Chris Coulombe, expressing their commitment to ensuring accountability within the government.

A Pledge to the American Public

The ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’ is not just an internal document. It is a pledge to the American public. The authors of the letter have made it clear that they seek to address the perceived willful destruction of the military by its own leadership. They express their commitment to rebuilding the nation and its institutions, including the Department of Defense, by enforcing accountability and upholding moral obligations. In a critical appeal to religious and moral foundations, the letter was sent to senior military leaders informing them of the signatories’ pledge to the American public.

0
Health Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle

By Rafia Tasleem

The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach

By BNN Correspondents

Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032

By Hadeel Hashem

Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professio ...
@Health · 4 mins
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professio ...
heart comment 0
New York Hospitals Take Legal Action Against LockBit Ransomware Attack

By BNN Correspondents

New York Hospitals Take Legal Action Against LockBit Ransomware Attack
Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options

By BNN Correspondents

Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections

By BNN Correspondents

Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent Restaurant Inspections
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
Latest Headlines
World News
China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More
24 seconds
China Embraces Digital Revolution in Healthcare: Facial Recognition for Medical Insurance and More
Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey
41 seconds
Sunderland's Ukrainian Impact: Nazariy Rusyn Scores Debut Goal and Timur Tutierov Shares his Journey
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
1 min
Xochitl Galvez Celebrates 'End of AMLO', Signaling Political Shift in Mexico
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
2 mins
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
2 mins
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
2 mins
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
2 mins
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
2 mins
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
2 mins
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app