U.S. Service Members Issue ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’

On the first day of 2024, a historic event unfolded within the military ranks of the United States. A total of 231 current and former U.S. service members issued a groundbreaking document, the ‘Declaration of Military Accountability.’ This initiative, led by Commander Robert A. Green Jr., takes aim at the leaders of the U.S. Armed Forces, criticizing their handling of various issues, particularly the controversial COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Accusations of Illegality and Rights Violations

The declaration, signed by a diverse range of ranks across different military branches, makes serious allegations against the military leaders. It accuses them of committing illegal activities, trampling over constitutional rights, and subjecting service members to medical experimentation without their informed consent. High-ranking generals and admirals, including Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. James McConville, have been singled out as those who allegedly enabled lawlessness and unwilling experimentation on service members.

Repercussions and Calls for Accountability

According to the document, the implications of these actions have been far-reaching and devastating for many service members. It cites a range of negative repercussions, including financial hardship, emotional distress, physical ailments, homelessness, and in some extreme cases, death. The signatories pledge to hold military leaders accountable through lawful means, vowing to root out such practices and restore trust and adherence to the rule of law within the Armed Forces. Some signatories are military veterans planning to run for Congress in 2024, including Cameron Hamilton and Chris Coulombe, expressing their commitment to ensuring accountability within the government.

A Pledge to the American Public

The ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’ is not just an internal document. It is a pledge to the American public. The authors of the letter have made it clear that they seek to address the perceived willful destruction of the military by its own leadership. They express their commitment to rebuilding the nation and its institutions, including the Department of Defense, by enforcing accountability and upholding moral obligations. In a critical appeal to religious and moral foundations, the letter was sent to senior military leaders informing them of the signatories’ pledge to the American public.