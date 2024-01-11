U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season

In the aftermath of the recent holiday season, the United States saw a significant increase in respiratory illnesses. Among the affected states, Georgia reported that flu cases had more than doubled over the last month, accounting for over 10% of all healthcare visits. Hospitalizations rose by 50% in just a week, with the flu being identified as the cause of 10 deaths.

Emergence of H1N1 Strain

The majority of these cases involve the H1N1 strain, which traditionally peaks in January. Despite the late stage of the respiratory illness season, the State Epidemiologist strongly encourages Georgians to get either the latest COVID booster or a flu shot, as a proactive measure against the spread of these illnesses.

Respiratory Viruses in Central Texas

Similarly, Central Texas witnessed a surge in cases of flu, COVID-19, RSV, and strep, fueled by holiday travel and gatherings. The flu A strain was identified in three-fourths of the cases, complicating the task of distinguishing between different respiratory viruses. This situation also raises the potential for secondary infections. Consequently, health officials are stressing the importance of testing for COVID-19 and flu, wearing masks in crowded spaces, and taking precautions when returning to work or school after falling ill.

Worsening Flu Season Nationwide

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates high levels of respiratory illnesses in 38 states, with flu cases seeing a dramatic increase. The CDC anticipates the flu season to peak by the end of the month, and the available flu shots are well-matched to the currently spreading strain.

The Impact of COVID-19

As for COVID-19, while hospitalizations are not escalating as quickly as flu cases, they are nonetheless placing more people in hospitals. A significant cause for concern is the new variant called JN.1, which accounts for the majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases. As a result, experts are recommending the reinstatement of mask mandates, particularly for those at higher risk for severe complications.

Tackling the Surge in Colorado

Colorado, too, is grappling with a rise in COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, with UCHealth hospitals treating numerous patients. The state has been observing high levels of flu activity, underlining the importance of vaccination against flu, COVID, and RSV. The article also mentions the development of new vaccines and treatments for RSV and COVID and provides information on symptoms and ways to reduce transmission.