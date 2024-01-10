en English
Health

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
On January 10, 2024, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, revealed that he had been covertly hospitalized for treatment of prostate cancer. The treatment involved a surgical procedure known as a prostatectomy, and complications from the operation led to Secretary Austin’s hospitalization. This information was first reported by NBC’s Peter Alexander and was further elucidated by Dr. John Torres on the TODAY show.

Austin’s Diagnosis and Treatment

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery for the same. A prostatectomy, which involves the removal of all or part of the prostate gland, is a common treatment for prostate cancer. However, Austin’s treatment procedure resulted in complications, including a urinary tract infection and severe intestinal issues. These complications necessitated a second hospitalization and admission to the intensive care unit.

Transparency and Accountability Issues

The lack of transparency about Austin’s hospitalization and medical condition has triggered criticism and raised questions about the Defense Department’s truthfulness and accountability. The White House was only informed about Austin’s diagnosis and hospitalization several days after the occurrence, prompting backlash and a review of rules concerning the delegation of medical details of Cabinet members.

Prognosis and Implications

Despite the complications and ensuing controversy, Austin’s prognosis is excellent, and he is expected to make a full recovery. However, concerns linger about his ability to carry out his duties as Secretary of Defense during his recovery period. Austin’s day-to-day responsibilities are anticipated to be assumed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks.

The revelation of Secretary Austin’s diagnosis and treatment sheds light on his recent medical history and the challenges he faced during his procedure. It also underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in public office, particularly in positions of national security.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

