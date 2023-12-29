en English
Health

U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

In the face of a resurgent wave of COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases, numerous hospitals across the United States are re-implementing mask mandates in healthcare settings. Among the first to reinstate these preventative measures was Mass General Brigham in Massachusetts. Effective January 2, the institution will enforce a rule mandating healthcare staff in direct patient contact to wear masks.

The Trigger and Criteria

The catalyst for this policy shift is the percentage of emergency department and outpatient clinic patients with respiratory symptoms exceeding 2.85% for a continuous period of two weeks. The mask mandate is designed to remain in effect until the percentage dips below this threshold for a week. In the spring of the past year, a significant number of hospitals relaxed their mask mandates following the federal government’s conclusion of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Other Hospitals Following Suit

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston has also reinstated mask mandates for both staff and patients as of December 18. However, unlike Mass General Brigham, they have not specified any particular end criteria. Instead, they will monitor multiple health indicators to make informed decisions. Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital in D.C. has responded to increased positive COVID tests upon admission and subsequent exposures by imposing a mask requirement for staff and admitted patients. Similarly, UW Health in Wisconsin has brought back mask usage in its medical clinics and outpatient facilities.

COVID-19 Variant and Mask Reinstatement

The reinstatements come at a time when the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this variant is responsible for 44% of infections as of mid-December. The return to mask mandates suggests the healthcare sector’s adaptability to emerging health threats and underscores the need for a proactive approach to safeguarding community health.

Health
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

