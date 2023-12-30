en English
Health

U.S. Healthcare System Criticized: The Shift from Treatment to Prevention

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:17 pm EST
In the face of an impending global health crisis, the U.S. healthcare system stands on the precipice of change. With projections indicating a staggering rise in diabetes cases affecting over 1.3 billion adults worldwide by 2050, the system’s archaic structure, focused more on treatment than prevention, comes under scrutiny. For over a century and a half, the healthcare paradigm has been skewed towards addressing symptoms rather than ensuring patient wellness, breeding a cycle of health and social inequalities.

The Fee-For-Service Model and Its Implications

The prevailing fee-for-service model, accounting for roughly 71% of an average medical practice’s income, incentivizes the volume of treatments over the quality of health outcomes. This approach is associated with overtreatment and neglect of the social, political, and environmental determinants of health. It underscores a system that profits more from treating illness than from preserving community health.

Moving Towards Population Health Management and Value-Based Care

Given these systemic issues, current calls for change stress the importance of population health management and value-based care. In this model, providers are rewarded for improving health outcomes, signaling a shift towards preventive care, early interventions, and community-based healthcare programs. Such programs can address critical factors like food insecurity and housing instability, which directly impact community health.

Examples of Success and the Way Forward

One successful example of this approach in action is the government’s Hospital Readmission Reduction Program. By focusing on patient assistance during discharge, the program has been successful in reducing readmission rates. However, moving forward, public health professionals need to prioritize data collection and analysis, involve communities in decision-making, and shift social values towards viewing health as a collective achievement rather than a commodity. Advocacy groups are pushing for recognition of the long-term benefits of investing in community health, suggesting that a reorientation of the healthcare system towards health equity and wellness could lead to a more equitable healthcare system for all.

Health Social Issues United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

