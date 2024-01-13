U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Orchestrates Retaliatory Strike from Hospital Bed

U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, from his hospital bed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, orchestrated a significant retaliatory attack on Yemen-based Houthi militants. Despite battling complications from prostate cancer treatments, Austin remained undeterred, transforming his hospital room into a secure communications suite to monitor real-time developments.

Austin’s Secret Battle with Cancer

Austin revealed his cancer diagnosis only in the wake of a significant Houthi attack involving drones and missiles on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea. The Defense Secretary, hospitalized for 12 days, had kept his condition under wraps, even from President Joe Biden, who only learned of Austin’s hospitalization four days after his admission.

Retaliatory Strike: A Display of Resilience and Command

In response to the Houthi attack, Austin ordered a retaliatory strike that involved over 150 missiles targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The operation, aimed at degrading the Houthis’ capabilities to launch further maritime attacks, was a display of Austin’s leadership and the U.S. military’s resilience amidst widening national security challenges.

President Biden’s Faith in Austin’s Leadership

Although President Joe Biden expressed that Austin’s decision to keep his condition a secret was a lapse in judgment, he affirmed his confidence in Austin’s leadership. The Defense Secretary continues to be at the helm of military operations, even as his prolonged hospitalization has prompted reviews by the Pentagon, the White House, and the Pentagon’s inspector general into the process of notification and potential policy changes.