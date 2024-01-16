U.S. Defense Secretary Austin's Secret Prostate Cancer Battle Revealed

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through Washington, it has emerged that U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, was secretly battling prostate cancer. The 70-year-old Pentagon chief was rushed to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1, after a 911 call was made from his Northern Virginia residence.

Advertisment

Stealthy Emergency Call

According to the call details obtained by USA TODAY, Austin's security detail requested the ambulance to approach without using lights or sirens, aiming to maintain the situation's delicacy. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue log indicates that the emergency services arrived at Austin's home by 7:22 p.m., following a call placed at 7:11 p.m., and had transported him to Walter Reed by 8:26 p.m.

The Secret Battle with Cancer

Advertisment

Lloyd Austin had been privately dealing with a prostate cancer diagnosis and was hospitalized due to an infection arising from it. This health crisis was kept hidden not only from the public eye but also from the White House, raising serious questions about transparency in the administration.

Aftermath and Repercussions

Upon his release from the hospital, Austin is recuperating at home. However, the secrecy surrounding his illness and hospitalization has sparked bipartisan outrage, with numerous members of Congress expressing concern about the lack of transparency regarding Austin's health. In response to the uproar, the Pentagon Inspector General has initiated an investigation into the events. Despite the controversy, Austin's position as the Defense Secretary remains secure, with his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, stepping in as required.

President Biden has spoken with Austin and conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery. However, the incident has undeniably cast a shadow over the administration, with the full implications of this secret illness yet to be seen.