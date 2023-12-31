en English
Health

U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:12 am EST
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes

The U.S. Border Force is set to ramp up its measures against the influx of disposable vapes into the nation. In an aggressive move, authorities are planning for intensified scrutiny to prevent the smuggling of these products, chiefly aimed at curtailing a growing health crisis and ensuring regulatory compliance. The decision comes amid a surge in the market for disposable vapes and an alarming increase in underage use.

Dismantling the Disposable Vapes Market

There has been a notable rise in the disposable vapes market, with a large volume of new flavored disposable e-cigarettes, predominantly from China, inundating the sector. This rapid expansion has sparked serious public health concerns, especially due to the rising trend of underage consumption. The U.S. Border Force’s intensified efforts are a direct response to this escalating crisis.

Public Health and Regulatory Compliance at Stake

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently wrestling with a backlog of applications from major companies seeking authorization for their products. In addition, public health groups have initiated legal action against the FDA over the regulation of these products. With the health and well-being of the public at risk, the Border Force’s increased vigilance signifies a resolute stance against the rampant distribution of disposable vapes.

Potential Total Ban on Imported Disposable Vapes

As part of its commitment to public safety, the U.S. government is considering implementing a comprehensive ban on all imported disposable vapes in the coming year. By intercepting and destroying these products upon attempted entry, the Border Force is demonstrating its dedication to ensuring regulatory compliance and safeguarding public health in the face of a thriving yet chaotic vaping market.

Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

