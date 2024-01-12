U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen

Yesterday, U.S. and British forces launched a noteworthy military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in this region. This action comes as a response to a series of attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, raising global economic concerns and stimulating international responses. The strikes targeted Houthi military capabilities, specifically radar installations, air defense systems, and other military assets.

Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Militants

The coordinated strikes were carried out with support from allies including Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain. The operation targeted about a dozen Houthi militant installations across Yemen, following over two months of repeated attacks by Houthis against international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea. The targeted strikes included radar sites, drone launchers, and drone storage sites. The intent was to degrade the Houthis’ ability to disrupt shipping, a critical aspect of international trade.

International Response and Implications

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the Houthi attacks and have promised to take measures to protect international commerce. The U.N. Security Council issued a resolution calling on the Houthis to cease the attacks immediately. Russia, in response to the strikes, has requested an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting. The Houthi rebels, on the other hand, have warned of a fierce military response to any assault on their sites in Yemen.

A Strategic Defensive Response

The strikes on the Houthi installations were a strategic defensive response to more than two months of Houthi aggression against international maritime vessels. These attacks have prompted the creation of a naval coalition, dubbed Prosperity Guardian, dedicated to preserving the safety and freedom of navigation in these vital waterways. The strikes involved a mix of surface ships, submarines, Navy ship-based warplanes, Air Force attack aircraft, and British aircraft. Through these strikes, the U.S. and U.K. aim to send a clear message against the disruption of international trade and the endangerment of lives.