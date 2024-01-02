en English
Health

Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
In a groundbreaking study led by the UT Southwestern Medical Center, researchers have uncovered a two-step screening protocol that promises to revolutionize the way patients with type 2 diabetes are assessed for heart failure risk. The study, published in the esteemed medical journal Circulation, advocates for a combined approach of clinical risk assessment with biomarker testing, particularly the measurement of natriuretic peptide levels, proteins produced by the heart under stress. This innovative strategy outperforms traditional one-step screenings, which often leave low-risk patients who could still develop heart failure unnoticed.

Understanding the Two-Step Protocol

This comprehensive study analyzed data from a staggering 6,293 diabetes patients, sourced from seven distinct cohort studies, with a close follow-up on heart failure episodes over five years. The strategy recommended by the study involves the application of the WATCH DM risk score followed by natriuretic peptide testing for individuals classified as low risk. This method has proven to be the most efficient in identifying patients at risk, even those who appear to be at low risk using conventional screening strategies.

Implications for Diabetes Patients

The findings of this study hold significant implications for the future of heart health protection for diabetes patients. Through earlier screening and subsequent preventive treatments like sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), patients could be safeguarded against the development of heart failure. This development is particularly essential considering that heart failure is a common and dangerous complication for those living with diabetes.

Building on Previous Research

The study is a continuation of previous work done at UT Southwestern, where researchers have been striving to develop risk scores and biomarker assessments for heart failure prediction. The team hopes that further investigation of this two-step strategy will confirm its clinical success and cost-effectiveness, leading the way in proactive, personalized medical care for diabetes patients.

Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

