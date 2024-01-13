en English
Health

Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
The morning of an ordinary day turned extraordinary for Tracell Anderson and Gireg Evans as they welcomed their twin babies, Kenyah and Kyah Anderson, under rather unusual circumstances. Instead of a hospital room, the twins found their first glimpse of the world on the side of Tommy Fox Road in St. David’s, inside an ambulance just a few steps from their parents’ home at Southside.

Surprising and Emotional Birth

The twins arrived a week earlier than their scheduled Caesarean section delivery, catching everyone by surprise. The event was particularly significant for the emergency medical technicians (EMTs) Curtis Place and Dwayne Minors. While both had presided over ambulance deliveries before, this was their first time delivering twins simultaneously.

The Day’s Unfolding Events

The day began with Ms. Anderson, a mother of five, attending a routine ultrasound at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. Despite initial contractions, she left the hospital, boarded a bus to St. David’s, and reached her home. The contractions began to intensify, prompting her to call her partner, Mr. Evans, who rushed from his job in Somerset to join her.

Roadside Delivery

The couple met EMTs Place and Minors, expecting a swift journey to the hospital for the babies’ delivery. However, as the contractions became too severe for Ms. Anderson to bear, the EMTs were forced to deliver the twins roadside. Kenyah arrived first, followed by her brother, Kyah. They weighed a healthy 4lb and 5lb respectively.

Reflecting on the unexpected but beautiful birthing experience, the parents and the EMTs shared their joy and awe. For Mr. Evans, the significance of Tommy Fox Road for their family is immeasurable. He plans to visit the stop sign where the twins were delivered every year on their birthdays, celebrating the extraordinary circumstances that marked their arrival into the world.

