TV Show Contestant Daisy Kent Reveals Her Battle with Hearing Loss

In a riveting revelation on a recent episode of 'The Bachelor' Season 28, contestant Daisy Kent, known for her grand entrance in a sparkling pink gown and vintage red pickup truck, opened up about her personal battle with hearing loss. During an intimate one-on-one date with the show's lead, Joey Graziadei, Kent shared the story of her hearing loss journey and her reliance on a cochlear implant, an electronic device that compensates for damaged or nonworking parts of the inner ear.

Unveiling the Struggle

During their date, Kent described how her hearing began to deteriorate during her teenage years. This progressive loss led to her decision to get a cochlear implant - a choice that she has been candid about on her social media platforms, including her TikTok account. Her candidness extends beyond just her hearing loss. Kent also bravely shared her experience dealing with Ménière's disease and Lyme disease, both of which have significantly impacted her life.

Ménière's Disease and Hearing Loss

Kent's hearing loss is attributed to Ménière's disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can cause severe dizziness, a roaring sound in your ears (tinnitus), and fluctuating hearing loss with a progressive, ultimately permanent loss of hearing. This is a condition that Kent has been living with and has been open about in her journey, both on and off the show.

Advocacy and Awareness

Apart from sharing her personal journey, Kent has been actively involved in advocacy work related to hearing loss. She runs a nonprofit organization, 'Hear Your Heart,' dedicated to helping those diagnosed with hearing loss. She has also written a children's book aimed at providing support and guidance to kids who are grappling with similar issues. Kent's openness about her challenges and her efforts to help others highlights her resilience and strength, making her story all the more compelling.