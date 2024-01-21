TV Presenter Kaye Adams Relives Health Scare, Underscores Importance of Ear Wax Removal

Acclaimed television presenter Kaye Adams faced an unexpected health struggle as she prepared for her role on ITV's Loose Women panel show. The 61-year-old suddenly lost her hearing, a development that sent her spiraling into a state of alarm. Initially, she feared the onset of a grave illness, possibly a tumor, yet she courageously completed her professional duties on the show, her worries looming large in the background.

A Self-Diagnosis and a Trip to the Hospital

Following the unsettling episode, Adams took it upon herself to investigate her symptoms online. This self-diagnosis, combined with her persisting hearing loss, prompted her to visit the local Accident and Emergency (A&E) department. There, she met with medical professionals who began to soothe her fears, steering her towards a less alarming diagnosis.

An Unexpected Cause

Adams was referred to a hearing center at Boots, where an audiologist named Paula conducted a thorough examination. To Adams's relief, the cause of her hearing loss was far from the tumor she had dreaded. Instead, Paula identified a substantial buildup of earwax as the culprit. Once the wax was safely removed, Adams's hearing was fully restored.

Sharing the Ordeal and a Reminder

Adams took to Instagram to relay her journey, expressing her gratitude to the medical staff who aided her and reflecting on the dramatic fears that had consumed her. Her post served as a stark reminder of the importance of regular professional ear wax removal, a procedure required by millions every year in the UK. The National Health Service (NHS) recommends using medical grade olive or almond oil to alleviate ear wax buildup. Adams, a podcast host residing in Glasgow with her family, has hinted at reducing her work commitments to focus more on personal time, possibly influenced by this health scare.