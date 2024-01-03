en English
Health

Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother’s Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents

Najma Patel, a Blackburn mother, has transformed her personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for parents mourning the loss of their newborns. Thirteen years ago, Najma faced the heartbreaking loss of her son, Adil, who passed away in her arms only 45 minutes after a 32-week caesarean delivery. Adil’s twin brother, Adnan, survived the ordeal and is healthy today. The tragic event and the ensuing grief journey led Najma to create Adil’s Legacy Packs, a unique initiative offering comfort and practical support to grieving parents, particularly within the Muslim community.

Braving the Storm

Najma’s pregnancy journey was fraught with challenges. During her pregnancy with twins, she discovered that one of the babies had serious health issues. Despite the grim prognosis and risks, Najma, guided by her faith and personal beliefs, decided against abortion. Adil’s short-lived life ended in Najma’s arms, a tragic moment that has remained imprinted in her memory.

Adil’s Legacy: A Comfort for Grieving Parents

The Islamic practice of quick burial and the lack of adequate support systems at the time compounded Najma’s grief. Drawing from her experience, she recognized the need for a support system for parents facing similar situations. Teaming up with Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons, the founder of Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy, Najma created Adil’s Legacy Packs. These packs, tailored to meet the needs of grieving Muslim parents, offer solace and practical items that allow parents to spend more time with their deceased newborns.

Impact of Adil’s Legacy Packs

The initiative, which sprang from a generous donation exceeding £5,000 from Blackburn UK Trust, has already distributed over 500 packs to various organizations. Each pack includes items like a hat, prayer mat, prayer beads, a book, and a white shroud, aimed at aiding parents in their grieving process while upholding religious practices. More than just a collection of practical items, Adil’s Legacy Packs symbolize a mother’s enduring love for her child and her quest to transform a personal tragedy into a source of comfort for others.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

