en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Turks and Caicos Health Minister’s Plea: ‘Stay Home If Unwell’ Amid Holiday Season

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST
Turks and Caicos Health Minister’s Plea: ‘Stay Home If Unwell’ Amid Holiday Season

As the holiday season comes into full swing, the Turks and Caicos Minister of Health is urging individuals to prioritize their health and safety. The call to action is simple: if you’re feeling unwell, stay home. This advice comes in the midst of ongoing concerns surrounding communicable diseases, such as the flu and COVID-19, that pose significant risks, particularly during times of increased social gatherings.

‘Healthy Holidays’ Initiative

In an effort to curb the spread of illnesses during the festive period, a ‘healthy holidays’ initiative is being promoted. The primary goal of this campaign is to foster an environment where the public can partake in the holiday season without compromising their health or the wellbeing of others.

Combatting Flu and COVID-19

With the onset of the flu season, individuals are being advised to take proactive measures to prevent infection. This includes getting vaccinated, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, and practicing sound hygiene. Pharmacies are currently offering flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, along with antiviral medications for those who qualify. Amidst a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses, healthcare facilities in regions like Los Angeles County have reinstated mask mandates to counteract the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Safety Tips for Holiday Gatherings

Dr. Daniel Blatt, an infectious disease specialist, has provided safety tips for those hosting New Year’s Eve parties during this respiratory virus season. Key recommendations include meticulous cleaning of high-touch surfaces, refraining from sharing food, and requesting guests to remove their shoes at the entrance to minimize disease transmission. Dr. Blatt’s advice underscores the importance of taking precautions not only for oneself but also for the wider community.

0
Health Holiday
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media

By Wojciech Zylm

From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction

By Saboor Bayat

Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required

By Safak Costu

Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strate ...
@Health · 7 mins
Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strate ...
heart comment 0
Nollywood Star Zack Orji’s Health Crisis: A Nation Prays

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nollywood Star Zack Orji's Health Crisis: A Nation Prays
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media’s Role in His Mental Health Struggles

By Hadeel Hashem

Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Health Struggles
Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?
Latest Headlines
World News
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
1 min
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
2 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
4 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
4 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
6 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
6 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
6 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
6 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
7 mins
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
13 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
49 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app