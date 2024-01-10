en English
Health

Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise

The world of nanotechnology has been stirred by a promising discovery. A team of researchers, including LIU Hongji, has developed graphene quantum dots (GQDs) derived from red blood cell membranes with significant implications in tumor treatment. These GQDs, distinctively metal-free, show substantial peroxidase-like biocatalytic activity, placing them as promising candidates for biomedical applications, particularly in the field of cancer therapy.

Revolutionizing Cancer Therapy with GQDs

The GQDs, unlike most nanoparticles used in cancer therapy, are derived from erythrocyte membranes and serve as peroxidase-mimic enzymes for tumor catalytic therapy. This innovative approach suggests a new pathway for cancer treatment. With their excellent biocompatibility, low toxicity, and high stability, GQDs are ideal for targeted drug delivery and imaging.

Enhancing GQDs Efficiency

To maximize the catalytic efficiency of the GQDs, the scientists adopted a unique diatomic doping strategy. They incorporated nitrogen and phosphorus atoms into the GQDs, resulting in a synergistic electron effect. This alteration generated highly localized states near the Fermi level, significantly enhancing the enzymatic activity of the GQDs. This enhancement outperformed GQDs doped with a single heteroatom.

Future of Tumor Treatments

The advanced properties of these doped GQDs could herald a new era in cancer treatment. Early stages of development have shown promising results, with GQDs selectively accumulating in tumor tissues and demonstrating exceptional photothermal therapy capabilities. As researchers continue to explore strategies to enhance their targeting efficiency and therapeutic efficacy, the future of tumor treatments appears to be on the verge of a significant breakthrough.

Health Science & Technology
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

