Health

Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

As the New Year unfolds, the Tulsa Health Department reports a steady increase in respiratory illnesses. The first recorded flu death of the season was reported last week, marking a significant point in the ongoing health situation. The prevailing illnesses in the region include influenza (flu), COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The last of these, RSV, is particularly prevalent among children. The trend this year differs from the previous year, characterized by a gradual rise in cases rather than a sudden peak.

Understanding the Trends and Risks

Epidemiologist Dr. Abhishek Shakya notes that the pace of confirmed respiratory illness cases is slower this year. However, it is critical to remember that the flu’s unpredictable nature means sudden peaks may yet arise. Despite the slower pace, the situation warrants vigilance. The first flu death of the season underscores the potential severity of these respiratory illnesses.

Healthcare Advice and Preventive Measures

Dr. Shakya advises individuals experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, and nasal congestion to consult healthcare providers. Timely testing can lead to early detection and effective management of these illnesses. Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, he recommends staying current with vaccinations, practicing good hygiene like handwashing, and using alcohol-based sanitizers.

A Wider Perspective: The Situation in Chicago

Chicago mirrors Tulsa’s health situation, with a surge in respiratory viruses, leading to the reintroduction of mask mandates in health care facilities. Hospital data reveals a troubling rise in respiratory illnesses. ICU admissions for flu have more than doubled, and emergency room visits for flu patients have followed the same trend in the final two weeks of December. More than half of Illinois’s counties are categorized as having a medium or high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations. In light of this, health officials emphasize mask usage and vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu, particularly in emergency departments and among immunocompromised patients.

While the increase in respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID, and RSV, is a cause for concern, the continued vigilance and preventive measures can help manage this health crisis. As the year progresses, the overall goal remains to prevent severe illness that could lead to hospitalization or death.

0
Health United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

