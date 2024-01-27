Tulsa Couple Arrested Over Severe Neglect of Vulnerable Veteran

Arrests have been made in Tulsa County, following an unsettling case of neglect towards a vulnerable adult. The local couple, Amanda Presley and Ricky Smith, were taken into custody after the authorities were alerted about the dire living conditions of a 73-year-old veteran under their care.

Uncovering the Deplorable Living Conditions

Upon investigation, the veteran was found to be living without access to running water, having not bathed for a lengthy period of six months. He was found in a state of neglect, revealing the shocking extent of the couple's disregard for their charges. They had initially taken in the homeless veteran under an agreement to provide him with shelter and care. In return, they were to receive a monthly payment of $500.

Medical Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult

Beyond the unsanitary living conditions, the veteran was also suffering from a significant medical issue. A large cancer tumor was found on his head, growing to such an extent that it had taken over one of his ears. Despite the severity of his medical condition, the couple failed to provide the necessary medical care. There were no records or indications of them ever taking him to a doctor for treatment or consultation.

The Aftermath and Broader Implications

As a result of the neglect, the veteran is now hospitalized and receiving end-of-life care. The arrest of Presley and Smith has shed light on the serious issues concerning the treatment of vulnerable adults and the responsibilities of caregivers. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for stringent regulations and oversight when it comes to caregiving arrangements, especially for those who are most vulnerable in our society.