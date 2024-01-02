en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an innovative model that opens new avenues for studying the fungus responsible for Pneumocystis pneumonia. This infection poses a significant threat to immunosuppressed patients and children, with the causative fungus, Pneumocystis species, traditionally proving difficult to culture in laboratories due to its reliance on the living lung environment.

Pioneering A New Approach

The new model leverages precision-cut lung slices from mice to mimic the actual lung conditions. This innovative technique enables the maintenance and study of the fungus outside of a living organism for the first time ever. This development could potentially revolutionize the way researchers approach the study of this specific type of pneumonia.

Breaking the Standstill in Antibiotic Development

Current drug-testing processes require experimental animal studies, leading to a two-decade-long standstill in the development of new antibiotics for this infection. With this pioneering model, researchers can now test prospective drugs more efficiently, bypassing the need for animal experimentation.

Early tests have already demonstrated the model’s potential, with established medications reducing the expression of Pneumocystis genes. The viability and gene expression analysis confirmed that both forms of the fungus, the troph and ascus, survived over time in the model.

Accelerating Research on Pneumocystis

The researchers believe that with further optimization, precision-cut lung slices could become a powerful tool for growing Pneumocystis and accelerating research on this pathogen. The findings of this groundbreaking study have been published in mBio, the journal of The American Society for Microbiology.

In another development, a study conducted by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health revealed that millions of children in the United States are grappling with inadequate and inconsistent health care coverage, especially those publicly and commercially insured. The study underscores that coverage inadequacy is a particular problem for commercially insured children, with the proportion of US children experiencing underinsurance rising from 30.6% to 34.0% from 2016 to 2019, an additional 2.4 million children.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, inconsistent insurance decreased by 42% for publicly insured children while inadequate insurance remained high. The study also discovered that children with special health care needs, Hispanic children, and those living in poverty were more likely to have inconsistent or inadequate coverage. The researchers suggest that improving Medicaid and CHIP coverage could help reduce disparities in coverage between publicly and commercially insured children.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage

By Rafia Tasleem

South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis

By Israel Ojoko

Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care

By BNN Correspondents

Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman's Journey Living with a Brain Tumour ...
@Health · 4 mins
Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman's Journey Living with a Brain Tumour ...
heart comment 0
Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4’s ‘Naked Attraction’

By Nimrah Khatoon

Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases

By Shivani Chauhan

AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for ‘Obese’ Officers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications

By BNN Correspondents

Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
14 seconds
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
32 seconds
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
32 seconds
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
34 seconds
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
44 seconds
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
44 seconds
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
3 mins
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
4 mins
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
4 mins
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
35 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app