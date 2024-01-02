Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage

In a significant scientific breakthrough, researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an innovative model that opens new avenues for studying the fungus responsible for Pneumocystis pneumonia. This infection poses a significant threat to immunosuppressed patients and children, with the causative fungus, Pneumocystis species, traditionally proving difficult to culture in laboratories due to its reliance on the living lung environment.

Pioneering A New Approach

The new model leverages precision-cut lung slices from mice to mimic the actual lung conditions. This innovative technique enables the maintenance and study of the fungus outside of a living organism for the first time ever. This development could potentially revolutionize the way researchers approach the study of this specific type of pneumonia.

Breaking the Standstill in Antibiotic Development

Current drug-testing processes require experimental animal studies, leading to a two-decade-long standstill in the development of new antibiotics for this infection. With this pioneering model, researchers can now test prospective drugs more efficiently, bypassing the need for animal experimentation.

Early tests have already demonstrated the model’s potential, with established medications reducing the expression of Pneumocystis genes. The viability and gene expression analysis confirmed that both forms of the fungus, the troph and ascus, survived over time in the model.

Accelerating Research on Pneumocystis

The researchers believe that with further optimization, precision-cut lung slices could become a powerful tool for growing Pneumocystis and accelerating research on this pathogen. The findings of this groundbreaking study have been published in mBio, the journal of The American Society for Microbiology.

In another development, a study conducted by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health revealed that millions of children in the United States are grappling with inadequate and inconsistent health care coverage, especially those publicly and commercially insured. The study underscores that coverage inadequacy is a particular problem for commercially insured children, with the proportion of US children experiencing underinsurance rising from 30.6% to 34.0% from 2016 to 2019, an additional 2.4 million children.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, inconsistent insurance decreased by 42% for publicly insured children while inadequate insurance remained high. The study also discovered that children with special health care needs, Hispanic children, and those living in poverty were more likely to have inconsistent or inadequate coverage. The researchers suggest that improving Medicaid and CHIP coverage could help reduce disparities in coverage between publicly and commercially insured children.