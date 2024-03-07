Tuguegarao City Bans Public Smoking and Vaping, Mayor Que Signs EO 8

In a bold move to promote public health, Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que signed Executive Order (EO) 8 on March 1, 2024, officially banning smoking and vaping in public places. This initiative, dubbed "An Order Strengthening the Adoption of the Guidelines of the National Government on Tobacco and Vape Use Prevention and Control in Tuguegarao City," aims to align local measures with national policies and safeguard residents from the adverse effects of tobacco and vape use.

Advertisment

Background and Objectives

Mayor Que's decision underscores Tuguegarao City's commitment to public health and its collaboration with the national government and the Department of Health (DoH). By implementing EO 8, the city joins a growing list of Philippine cities prioritizing the well-being of their citizens over the interests of the tobacco and vaping industries. This policy not only adheres to existing laws, such as Republic Act 9711 or the "Food and Drug Administration of 2009," but also reflects the collective aspiration to foster a healthier community.

To ensure the effective enforcement of the smoking and vaping ban, the Tuguegarao City government will develop specific rules and regulations. A critical part of this process involves crafting an enabling ordinance to give the executive order the force of law. Additionally, a task force will be established to oversee the implementation of these policies, signaling the city's serious approach to combating the negative impacts of smoking and vaping on public health.

Implications and Future Outlook

The signing of EO 8 represents a significant step forward in Tuguegarao City's public health efforts, setting a precedent for other local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines. As the city gears up to implement and enforce the ban, the actions of Tuguegarao City could inspire similar measures across the country, contributing to a broader national movement towards healthier, smoke-free environments. This initiative not only protects current and future generations from the harmful effects of smoking and vaping but also promotes a culture of health and wellness throughout the community.