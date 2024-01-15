en English
Health

Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria

In a region already grappling with the harsh realities of terrorism and poverty, the surge of tuberculosis (TB) in Borno State, Nigeria, intensifies the humanitarian crisis. Home to a long-standing insurgency by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups, Borno has become the epicenter of displacement and destruction, particularly of its healthcare infrastructure. This has severely hindered the detection and treatment of TB, further straining the state’s overwhelmed healthcare system.

A Perfect Storm for Tuberculosis

Factors such as poverty, hunger, and the aftermath of insurgency are significantly contributing to the spread of TB in Borno State. Recent reports indicate a heightened prevalence of TB, especially in the Northern Borno Senatorial District, stirring alarm in the World Health Organization and other global health bodies. The situation is further aggravated by the displacement of millions of residents, many of whom now live in cramped conditions in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, creating a conducive environment for TB to spread rapidly.

The Human Face of the Crisis

Personal stories underscore the severity of the situation. One such case is that of Hadiza Idris from the Dala ward in the Jere Local Government Area of Maiduguri, who was diagnosed with tuberculosis in December 2023. Her symptoms included a severe cough, ulcer, fever, and weakening of the limbs. Further compounding the crisis is the shortage of medical personnel in Northern Borno, which proves to be a significant challenge in addressing the increasing number of TB cases.

Addressing the Challenge

Non-governmental organizations and international agencies are working to combat the TB epidemic. However, the scale of the issue demands a more substantial response from the government and the international community. The Chairman of the Borno State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Bukar Bakki, underlined the need for increased public consciousness to facilitate early detection and control the spread of TB across the state. However, efforts are stymied by the lack of education about TB and the stigma associated with it, which further hinders efforts to control the disease.

In the midst of the turmoil, one thing remains clear: Preventing TB from adding to the existing trauma of Borno’s residents is a matter of urgency that requires concerted efforts from all involved.

Health Nigeria Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

