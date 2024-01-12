Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway

Prospect Park’s homeless encampment, often referred to as “tent city,” in Troy, NY is being evacuated due to increasing health risks and unsanitary conditions. The site, plagued with propane tanks, syringes, and drug paraphernalia, is now declared hazardous. Mayor Carmella Mantello has underscored the growing size of the encampment and associated health risks as the primary motivators behind this decision.

Challenges Ahead

The cleanup operation is anticipated to be arduous, owing to the challenging terrain and high level of contamination. The responsibility for the cleanup falls on the shoulders of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the property’s owners, with the city of Troy handling the removal of larger items.

Aiding the Homeless

In response to this development, Joseph’s House, a local shelter, has stepped in to assist the inhabitants of the encampment. The organization advocates for meeting people “where they are,” a philosophy designed to foster trust and encourage the acceptance of services offered. This initiative is not to penalize but to support and find solutions for those affected.

Tackling Homelessness in Troy

While acknowledging the homelessness issue in Troy, Mayor Mantello is committed to addressing it head-on. The approach is to be proactive and collaborative, rather than punitive, in finding solutions for the city’s homeless population. The city’s efforts are not solely focused on the immediate evacuation, but also on the broader issue of homelessness and how to effectively tackle it.