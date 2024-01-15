Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services

A significant stride in healthcare services is being taken in Trowbridge as NHS Property Services submits plans to Wiltshire Council for a £20 million ‘health hub.’ The proposed facility is set to be constructed next to the current Trowbridge Community Hospital at Hammersmith Fields. The ambitious project aims to bolster health services in the west Wiltshire area by replacing the existing hospital services and introducing a comprehensive range of additional primary care and enhanced services, including acute outreach and community services.

Details of the Proposed Health Hub

The reserved matters application, a follow-up to a previously granted outline planning permission, reveals detailed plans for the building’s appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale. The proposed two-storey building will span 2,468 square meters and will include office space and parking facilities. To ensure the new facility aligns with the needs of the community, consultations have been held with local stakeholders, including GPs, service providers, and patient groups.

Comprehensive Range of Services

The new health hub is poised to offer a comprehensive range of services, from GP practices to outpatient hospital services. The aim is to facilitate easier access to healthcare for local residents, thereby enhancing the overall health and wellness of the community. Trowbridge Town Council has expressed support for the initiative, provided that adequate parking is ensured and other local infrastructure concerns are addressed.

Decision Expected in April

Wiltshire Council is expected to make a decision on the application by April 11. If approved, this health hub will mark a significant milestone in the continued effort to improve health services in the area. The project not only holds promise for enhanced care but also for economic stimulation, as the construction and operation of the facility will likely create jobs and drive local economic development.