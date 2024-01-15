en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services

A significant stride in healthcare services is being taken in Trowbridge as NHS Property Services submits plans to Wiltshire Council for a £20 million ‘health hub.’ The proposed facility is set to be constructed next to the current Trowbridge Community Hospital at Hammersmith Fields. The ambitious project aims to bolster health services in the west Wiltshire area by replacing the existing hospital services and introducing a comprehensive range of additional primary care and enhanced services, including acute outreach and community services.

Details of the Proposed Health Hub

The reserved matters application, a follow-up to a previously granted outline planning permission, reveals detailed plans for the building’s appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale. The proposed two-storey building will span 2,468 square meters and will include office space and parking facilities. To ensure the new facility aligns with the needs of the community, consultations have been held with local stakeholders, including GPs, service providers, and patient groups.

Comprehensive Range of Services

The new health hub is poised to offer a comprehensive range of services, from GP practices to outpatient hospital services. The aim is to facilitate easier access to healthcare for local residents, thereby enhancing the overall health and wellness of the community. Trowbridge Town Council has expressed support for the initiative, provided that adequate parking is ensured and other local infrastructure concerns are addressed.

Decision Expected in April

Wiltshire Council is expected to make a decision on the application by April 11. If approved, this health hub will mark a significant milestone in the continued effort to improve health services in the area. The project not only holds promise for enhanced care but also for economic stimulation, as the construction and operation of the facility will likely create jobs and drive local economic development.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
15 seconds ago
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Amid the hustle and bustle of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a new global advocacy campaign, Human Change, has been launched by philanthropist and businesswoman, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus. The initiative, rooted in the growing concerns over the impact of digitalization and social media on children’s well-being, aims to unite a diverse group, including academics, pediatricians,
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
5 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
5 mins ago
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
31 seconds ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
3 mins ago
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
4 mins ago
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Latest Headlines
World News
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
14 seconds
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
15 seconds
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
15 seconds
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
31 seconds
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
58 seconds
Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers
Reading FC Match Abandoned: Fans Protest Against Club Mismanagement
1 min
Reading FC Match Abandoned: Fans Protest Against Club Mismanagement
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
2 mins
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
3 mins
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
Andreij 'Doujin' Albar Departs Playbook Esports: End of an Era and Dawn of a New Chapter
3 mins
Andreij 'Doujin' Albar Departs Playbook Esports: End of an Era and Dawn of a New Chapter
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app