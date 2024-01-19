Trolley Driver Faces Charges after Severe Crash Injures Teen in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, Florida, witnessed a distressing incident in November when a PTSA trolley driver, Chrishawn Rodgers, was involved in a severe crash, leading to the critical injury of a 15-year-old girl, Tammy Burch. Rodgers now faces arrest and multiple charges, including reckless driving causing serious bodily harm.

Rodgers' Record and the Crash

Rodgers' driving record is marred with multiple traffic citations, including a red light violation, failure to update her address, providing false information in a crash report, and speeding. The crash happened on 1st Avenue South near 7th Street, where Tammy suffered severe injuries. Rodgers, along with two other passengers on the trolley, sustained minor injuries. Despite the incident's severity, Rodgers was not immediately dismissed from her position.

Tammy's Struggle

The crash left Tammy with life-threatening injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, a broken pelvis, collapsed lung, and facial fractures. She endured a rigorous 45-day hospital stay, where she underwent brain and abdominal surgeries. Currently, she relies on a feeding tube, has lost hearing in one ear, and struggles with blurry vision. Tammy's road to recovery is long, involving skull reconstruction surgery and plastic surgery.

Rodgers' Employment Status and Union Involvement

Rodgers had been previously terminated on October 25 for behavioral issues but was reinstated on November 6 with the backing of the Service Employees National Union, despite being on probation with a final warning. Following the crash, she was once again terminated on November 29. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) expressed its deep concern over the incident and extended thoughts and prayers for Tammy's recovery.

Community Support and Tammy's Future

The community has rallied around Tammy and her family during this challenging time. Her father, Larry Burch, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the mounting medical expenses. Tammy, a freshman at Boca Cieca High School, now faces the daunting task of transitioning to virtual learning during her recovery.