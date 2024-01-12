Triumphs Against Physician-Assisted Suicide in 2023: A Year in Review

In the span of 2023, the proponents of life in the face of death have achieved significant triumphs in the battle against physician-assisted suicide legislation in the United States. Their efforts have halted the advance of these laws, with no new assisted suicide legislation introduced in the country for over two years, signaling a period of staunch resistance.

A Legal Battle for Life

The United Spinal’s plaintiff group, among others, has legally challenged California’s physician-assisted suicide law. Their contention is based on alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and constitutional amendments. They argue that the law poses a risk of coercion for people with disabilities and potentially guides vulnerable individuals towards an untimely demise. This opposition has been fruitful, resulting in an injunction against provisions in California and revisions to New Mexico’s law, thereby protecting patients’ rights to choose non-participating medical providers.

Medical Associations Maintain Opposition

The American Medical Association (AMA) has held its ground against physician-assisted suicide, rejecting suggestions to adopt a neutral position. In a similar vein, after facing public backlash, the Alzheimer’s Association terminated a controversial alliance with a group advocating for assisted suicide. In a pivotal move, the American Association of Suicidology revoked a previous stance that distinguished physician aid in dying from suicide, thus reinforcing their commitment to suicide prevention.

Advocacy for the Vulnerable

Defenders of the vulnerable, including disability communities, medical professionals, and caregivers, continue their relentless pursuit for protective legislation. Their advocacy extends beyond legislation, promoting hospice and palliative care, and urging for accessible, comprehensive end-of-life care. Matt Valliere, executive director of the Patients Rights Action Fund and Institute for Patients’ Rights, encapsulates this commitment, emphasizing the enduring dedication to upholding the dignity and value of all lives, particularly those among historically marginalized groups.

The year 2023 has seen a persistent and successful resistance against the enactment of new assisted suicide laws. However, the fight is far from over, and we can expect this issue to remain a point of contention in the years to come. The commitment of these groups to life, dignity, and the rights of the most vulnerable individuals among us remains a beacon of hope in the ongoing debate.