Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece’s Healthcare System

A triple viral outbreak of Covid-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has struck Greece, posing a significant public health challenge. This surge, occurring during the Christmas holidays, has led to a 40 percent rise in hospital admissions, stretching the capacity of Covid-19 wards to their limits. The situation has extended waiting times in pediatric emergency rooms and resulted in long lines for testing at pharmacies.

Response to the Outbreak

In response to this public health crisis, an emergency meeting of infectious disease experts was convened. The committee recommended the reintroduction of mandatory mask wearing in hospitals and healthcare facilities, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions. The decision is expected to be made by hospital infection committees based on their data on cases and hospitalizations. Universal implementation of mask use in healthcare units is being strongly advocated, alongside the promotion of Covid-19 vaccination and the correct and timely use of antiviral medications.

The Role of JN.1 Variant

The emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1, has contributed to the surge in infections. This has resulted in the resurgence of thermal scanners at airports, the continuation of social distancing measures, and the reintroduction of face mask mandates in several countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and Karnataka, India. These countries have also implemented strict travel guidelines and urged the public to follow standard Covid-19 protocols.

Anticipating a Peak in Infections

The Ministry’s Committee of Experts is anticipating a peak in respiratory infections by late January to early February, which could lead to further increases in demand at pediatric emergency units and pharmacies. While hospitalizations have risen, ventilator use for Covid-19 patients has not surged yet. Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, primarily driven by the JN.1 variant, influenza, and RSV, an epidemic wave of respiratory infections has emerged, further straining Greece’s healthcare system.