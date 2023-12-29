en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece’s Healthcare System

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece’s Healthcare System

A triple viral outbreak of Covid-19, influenza, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has struck Greece, posing a significant public health challenge. This surge, occurring during the Christmas holidays, has led to a 40 percent rise in hospital admissions, stretching the capacity of Covid-19 wards to their limits. The situation has extended waiting times in pediatric emergency rooms and resulted in long lines for testing at pharmacies.

Response to the Outbreak

In response to this public health crisis, an emergency meeting of infectious disease experts was convened. The committee recommended the reintroduction of mandatory mask wearing in hospitals and healthcare facilities, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions. The decision is expected to be made by hospital infection committees based on their data on cases and hospitalizations. Universal implementation of mask use in healthcare units is being strongly advocated, alongside the promotion of Covid-19 vaccination and the correct and timely use of antiviral medications.

The Role of JN.1 Variant

The emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1, has contributed to the surge in infections. This has resulted in the resurgence of thermal scanners at airports, the continuation of social distancing measures, and the reintroduction of face mask mandates in several countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and Karnataka, India. These countries have also implemented strict travel guidelines and urged the public to follow standard Covid-19 protocols.

Anticipating a Peak in Infections

The Ministry’s Committee of Experts is anticipating a peak in respiratory infections by late January to early February, which could lead to further increases in demand at pediatric emergency units and pharmacies. While hospitalizations have risen, ventilator use for Covid-19 patients has not surged yet. Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, primarily driven by the JN.1 variant, influenza, and RSV, an epidemic wave of respiratory infections has emerged, further straining Greece’s healthcare system.

0
Greece Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy

By Safak Costu

Hellenic Police Cracks Down on Phone Fraud, Charges 39 Individuals

By Safak Costu

Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day

By Safak Costu

Greece Moves to Mend Diplomatic Ties with Libya's National Unity Government

By Safak Costu

Elgin Marbles Dispute: Greece Proposes Rotating Exhibitions as Compens ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 15 hours
Elgin Marbles Dispute: Greece Proposes Rotating Exhibitions as Compens ...
heart comment 0
Fatih Terim Embarks on New Journey with Panathinaikos, Marks Shift in European Football

By Salman Khan

Fatih Terim Embarks on New Journey with Panathinaikos, Marks Shift in European Football
Greece Proposes Solution to Reclaim Parthenon Marbles Amid Longstanding Dispute

By Rafia Tasleem

Greece Proposes Solution to Reclaim Parthenon Marbles Amid Longstanding Dispute
Fatih Terim Takes the Helm at Panathinaikos: A New Chapter in Greek Football

By Salman Khan

Fatih Terim Takes the Helm at Panathinaikos: A New Chapter in Greek Football
Tragic Crash: Greek Air Force Training Jet Falls, Pilot Killed

By Safak Costu

Tragic Crash: Greek Air Force Training Jet Falls, Pilot Killed
Latest Headlines
World News
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
1 min
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
1 min
Rage Rooms: An Innovative Approach to Stress Management in Lagos
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
1 min
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
2 mins
Chinese Medical Team Fosters Goodwill in Solomon Islands with Free Health Services
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
2 mins
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
3 mins
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
3 mins
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
3 mins
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app