Trinity Health Grand Haven Unveils New Vision for Addiction Recovery

In a significant stride for addiction recovery, Trinity Health Grand Haven, based in Michigan, has announced the inauguration of New Vision, a novel inpatient program. The initiative is focused on providing medical detoxification to individuals grappling with withdrawal symptoms stemming from drug or alcohol addiction. The program underscores the critical role of medical support in the early stages of recovery, offering three days of medical supervision to its enrollees.

Program Details and Accessibility

One of the key features of the New Vision program is its accessibility. Individuals seeking help do not require a referral to join, which simplifies the process and encourages more people to step forward for assistance. Furthermore, the program has been structured in such a way that most insurance plans are expected to cover its services, thereby reducing the financial burden on patients and their families.

Addressing Addiction in Emergency Departments

Recognizing the profound impact of addiction on patients and their families, particularly in the context of emergency departments, Trinity Health Grand Haven has forged a partnership with New Vision. This collaboration is aimed at actively supporting individuals throughout their recovery process, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to helping people embark on their journey towards sobriety.

Post-Program Support and Resource Connection

Upon completion of the program, New Vision takes on the responsibility of connecting patients to substance use recovery resources. This important step ensures that patients continue to receive the necessary support and guidance even after their three-day medically supervised detoxification. Shelleye Yaklin, the president of Trinity Health Grand Haven, has expressed the organization's dedication to this cause in a public statement.

For those seeking additional information or have queries about the New Vision program, a contact number has been provided, operational during regular business hours.