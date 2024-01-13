Trinidad and Tobago Reserve Soldier Found Deceased at Home

In an unsettling turn of events, the body of a 52-year-old soldier, Arnold Roach, assigned to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Reserves, was discovered at his residence on Arena Road, San Raphael. The discovery was made in the afternoon hours of Thursday, around 3 pm, when a friend, drawn by a foul odor and the unusual presence of numerous flies, realized the horrifying fact: Roach was no more.

A Life Cut Short

Fellow soldier and brother, Neil Roach, 54, had last seen Arnold alive on the preceding Sunday at approximately 11 am. Arnold Roach, who had been battling numerous health challenges, including asthma and high blood pressure, is thought to have passed away from natural causes. The solitude of his death, accentuated by the state in which he was found, hints at an untimely and solitary demise.

No Indications of Foul Play

Following the grim discovery, the local law enforcement initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings from their probe didn’t reveal any indications of a struggle or foul play in the scene. It seemed as if death had stealthily crept in, unnoticed by anyone but the silent walls of his home.

Seeking Definitive Answers

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in St James to determine the exact cause of death. This crucial step will not only shed light on the circumstances leading to Arnold Roach’s death but also provide closure to his grieving family and friends. The autopsy results are eagerly awaited, as they will finally unveil the truth behind this unforeseen loss of life.