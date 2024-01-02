Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players’ Support

Trident Medical Center’s Live Oak Mental Health & Wellness, in conjunction with EVERFI from Blackbaud, recently staged a mental wellness event at the emblematic International African American Museum. The event was attended by students from Septima P. Clark Academy, providing them with invaluable insights into mental health and the importance of seeking help.

Tackling Mental Health with Former NFL Stars

Former NFL players Marcus Smith and Cam Johnson were the event’s panel discussion participants. They candidly shared their personal stories about grappling with mental health issues, shining a spotlight on the reality that even high-profile athletes are not immune to such struggles. The discussion was moderated by Melissa Camp, the director of clinical operations at Live Oak, who seized the opportunity to underscore the hospital’s services, including a dedicated adolescent program.

Addressing the Lowcountry’s Mental Health Needs

The event was more than just an awareness-raising exercise. It served as an urgent call to action to address the pressing mental health needs in the Lowcountry. The statistics are concerning, indicating that one in six kids in the U.S. experiences a mental health disorder every year. South Carolina, in particular, faces a daunting challenge, with over 50,000 kids suffering from depression. Alarmingly, half of these kids did not receive care last year, highlighting the critical need for such initiatives.

A Venue Steeped in Resilience

The choice of the International African American Museum as the venue was a thoughtful one. It provided a historical context for resilience, an attribute crucial in overcoming mental health challenges. The museum’s rich narrative of endurance and triumph served as an inspiring backdrop, reinforcing the message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

Encouraged by the event’s success, Trident Medical Center and partners are now mulling over future initiatives to bolster mental health support for teens in the Charleston County School District.