'Treat in Oman' Initiative: Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital Revolutionizes Healthcare in Oman

In a groundbreaking move for the healthcare sector in Oman, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, part of the prestigious Aster DM Healthcare group, has launched the 'Treat in Oman' initiative. This pioneering healthcare strategy aims to eliminate the necessity for Oman residents to seek advanced medical treatments abroad by offering world-class healthcare services in their homeland.

Revolutionizing Healthcare in Oman

Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, a 175-bed multispecialty tertiary care institution, sprawls over 25,000 square meters and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. It boasts of specialized centers for a wide range of medical fields including Cardiac Care, Interventional Radiology, Sports Medicine, Orthopaedics, and Advanced Urology. Notably, it is home to Oman's first Thulium Laser, a remarkable feat in the country's healthcare landscape.

A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

The 'Treat in Oman' initiative underscores Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital's unwavering commitment to healthcare innovation and excellence. It has established Centres of Excellence across various medical fields, setting new benchmarks in healthcare delivery. The hospital has introduced surgical robots and advanced laparoscopic solutions, further enhancing its clinical capabilities and reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in medical innovation.

Women’s Health and Unique Clinical Procedures

Committed to the healthcare of women, the hospital offers comprehensive Gynaecology services. It is the only hospital in Oman performing complex ear microsurgeries, including ENT Cochlear implants. Aster Royal Al Raffah is not only revolutionizing healthcare services but also prioritizing patient-centered care. They strive to enhance the patient experience by embracing cultural sensitivity and providing translation services, thereby ensuring a seamless healthcare journey for all.

'Treat in Oman': An Alternative for Quality Healthcare

The 'Treat in Oman' initiative presents a cost-effective alternative for medical treatment, eliminating the need for patients to travel abroad. It also prioritizes the convenience of follow-up treatments for patients and their families, enabling them to receive continued care within Oman.

Executives from Aster DM Healthcare express their steadfast dedication to providing patient-centered care, utilizing advanced technologies, and cultivating a healthcare environment that resonates with the needs of the local community. As the 'Treat in Oman' initiative takes root, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital stands as a beacon of healthcare innovation and excellence in Oman.